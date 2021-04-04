Amanda du-Pont invites TikTok users into her home this Easter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Easter is all about love, family, faith, and of course, delicious food and treats. Though we celebrate differently this year, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated Easter celebrations continue, even on digital platforms such as TikTok. On Easter Monday, April 5, between 5pm and 7pm, the TikToker community is encouraged to join a live video chat with actress and television host Amanda du-Pont. The “Skeem Saam” actress will be sharing her food and fitness-related Easter activities and fans will be able to engage with her in the comments section. @amanda.dupont Celebrating Easter with @tiktok.southafrica ##CelebrateEaster ##fyp ♬ My God Is Good (Live) - Joyous Celebration Users can also hop on “egg-citing” activities especially launched for the Easter celebrations.

Popular local creators including plus-size model and photographer Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane, content creator Semone Skosan, Youtuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza, and actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya, have taken part and are encouraging other creators to celebrate Easter through dance, music, trendy fashion and cool memes.

You can also check out the “My Easter Food” effect for a mouth-watering food selection and join in on the fun.

Users should not forget to caption their videos with #CelebrateEaster, #EasterEggHunt, #FamilyDay2021 to feature on the trending hashtag page!

Take a look at a few posts by some of TikTok’s local creators.

Thickleeyonce says she’s spending the Easter weekend indoors, with good food and sweets while having some “me” time.

Semone Skosan says Easter is one of the most important holidays for her family, especially her kids, who are looking forward to the Easter egg hunt.

Will Lasizwe be cooking up a storm and attending church this weekend?

Nelisiwe Sibiya will be celebrating Easter Monday at work with her collegues, the “Durban Gen” crew, check out they will be getting up to.