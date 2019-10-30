This image released by Apple TV Plus, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon appear in a scene from "The Morning Show," a behind-the-scenes look at fictional players in the competitive morning broadcast realm. Picture: AP

If your current TV package isn't enough - then soon you will have the option to add Apple TV+ to your streaming services. Launching on Friday, November 1 in South Africa and 100 other countries, the streaming service will be available to viewers for a mere $4.99 (R72.97) a month.

This new app will be available on iPhones, iPads, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV devices and online at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox, with a 7-day free trial.

Users will be able to watch on-demand content in every genre, including four original series: "The Morning Show", "See", "Dickinson" and "For All Mankind".

"The Morning Show", which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell follows a popular news programme grappling with the aftermath of a sexual misconduct scandal; “See” stars Jason Momoa in a world where the human race has lost its sense of sight; “Dickinson” follows Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson in a coming-of-age comedy; and “For All Mankind” imagines an alternate history in which the space race never ended.