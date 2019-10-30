This image released by Apple TV Plus, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon appear in a scene from "The Morning Show," a behind-the-scenes look at fictional players in the competitive morning broadcast realm. Picture: AP

If your current TV package isn't enough - then soon you will have the option to add Apple TV+ to your streaming services. 

Launching on Friday, November 1 in South Africa and 100 other countries, the streaming service will be available to viewers for a mere $4.99 (R72.97) a month. 

This new app will be available on iPhones, iPads, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV devices and online at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox, with a 7-day free trial.

Users will be able to watch on-demand content in every genre, including four original series: "The Morning Show", "See", "Dickinson" and "For All Mankind". 

"The Morning Show", which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell follows a popular news programme grappling with the aftermath of a sexual misconduct scandal; “See” stars Jason Momoa in a world where the human race has lost its sense of sight; “Dickinson” follows Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson in a coming-of-age comedy; and “For All Mankind” imagines an alternate history in which the space race never ended.

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and other big names will be making series for the service.

Earlier this year, Spielberg announced a reboot of his classic TV series "Amazing Stories", Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa announced a travel show, Kumail Nanjiani announced a docu-series about immigrants living in the US called "Little America".

Most Apple TV+ series will premiere with three episodes, with one new episode to roll out every week. Full seasons of some series will be available all at once.

Watch the trailers here: 