Awkward! Phoebe Dynevor skipped her sex scenes whilst watching 'Bridgerton' with family

Phoebe Dynevor skipped her steamy scenes whilst watching 'Bridgerton' with her family. The 25-year-old actress confessed she was "on high alert" whilst watching the Netflix show with her 'Coronation Street' actress mother, Sally Dynevor, and her father, Tim Dynevor, and when any intimate scene came on the screen, she quickly skipped through them. Speaking about her mother, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it. I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about." Meanwhile, Phoebe previously revealed she had "fun" filming her 'Bridgerton' sex scenes. She said: "My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne. And it was so great because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt or a dance.

"It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past. I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."

However, not all scenes were nice to shoot as Phoebe confessed she had a panic attack while filming another scene, where she had to walk into a room with everyone watching her.

She added: "There is a scene in one episode where Daphne walks down the stairs and everyone is staring at her. That was one of the hardest scenes to shoot.

"Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don't want to see people, let alone be on camera. It just so happened I was having one of those days then and felt so out of my comfort zone. Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack."