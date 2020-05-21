'Blood and Water' virtual premiere an astounding success

On Wednesday, over 100 000 viewers tuned in to watch the global premiere of Netflix's second African original,"Blood & Water". The virtual screening was aired on the Netflix YouTube channel in over 190 countries across the world and trended at number 9. Whilst watching the show, viewers tweeted their excitement and reactions making the show trended at number 1 and 2 on Twitter. Directed by Nosipho Dumisa and starring Natasha Thahane, Ama Qamata, Cindy Mahlangu, Arno Greeff, Dillion Windvogel and Khosi Ngema among others, the show centres around the exploits of Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), an intelligent and impulsive 16-year-old with a secret to hide.

The teenager engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College in a desperate bid to investigate the 17-year cold case of her older sister's disappearance.

Abducted at birth, Fikile’s (Ngema) disappearance has cast a shadow over Puleng's life, and she's determined to solve the case.

Throughout the course of the day, the fresh-faced cast were in conversation with the entertainment industry heavyweights on Instagram Lives, chatting all things "Blood & Water".

Samkelo Ndlovu spoke with Dillon Windvogel on how to deal with global success and fame, Jessica Nkosi spoke with Khosi Ngema on being a breakout talent, Lasizwe spoke with Natasha Thahane on her very assertive character Wendy, Nasty C and Thabang Molaba spoke about music and their scene together and finally, Thando Thabethe and Ama Qamata spoke about manifesting your dreams and owning your moment.

Boity, Tellaman, Mmabatho Montsho and Jessica Nkosi were just a few of the many local celebrities who shared in the excitement on social media with messages of support, which further highlighted a special moment for our African talent and Netflix’s investment in telling truly African stories.

On Saturday, May 23, fans of "Blood & Water" can tune in to YouTube to watch "Blood & Water" "The After School Special" feature hosted by Beverly Naya and Thando Thabethe.

The cast and hosts will chat through all things "Blood & Water", play fun games and watch performances by South African artists, Rowlene, Tellaman and Nasty C, who all feature on the soundtrack of the show.

Viewers can binge the series on Netflix.

Here's what the industry giants had to say:

