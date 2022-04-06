Bonang Matheba to host gala dinner as 'RHOLagos' cast touch down in SA

Four of the six ladies from “The Real Housewives of Lagos” have landed in South Africa and are ready to party at a special event being hosted in their names by Showmax in Sandton. Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba who is regularly in Lagos – with her last visit being just a few days ago – will host what’s being dubbed “the biggest Afro-fabulous celebration in reality TV” on Thursday, 7 April.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the gala dinner, cast members Girl Boss, Chioma Ikokwu, sought-after stylist and fashion designer Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Yoruba film star Iyabo Ojo and noted PR practitioner and fashionista, Mariam Timmer will be welcomed by our very own drama queens of the Durban franchise “The Real Housewives of Durban” season 2, as well as other stars from other acclaimed Showmax Originals. The cast of “The Real Housewives of Lagos”. Picture: Supplied In a celebration of pan-African culture the ladies will dine to a Durban-meets-Lagos culinary journey inspired by celebrity chef Coco Reinharz and will enjoy the night out with music performances by Nigerian artists Pheelz and Don Ayo, and South African artists Sjava, DBN Gogo, The Cousins SA and Mafikizolo.

This celebration comes hot on the heels of the “The Real Housewives of Lagos” premiere held at The Jewel Aedia in Lekki, Lagos, which was hosted by “Big Brother Naija’s” Toke Makinwa. From Lagos to Jo’burg!! Let’s party. 🥳 https://t.co/oX7BUhExQX — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) April 6, 2022 The show, which is produced by Livespot 360, is the 16th international version of the “Real Housewives” format and the third to be adapted in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment