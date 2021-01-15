'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page has been around for longer than we think

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Regé-Jean Page is basically the internet’s hottest property right now, so it’s not surprising that people are digging up his career and personal history. One fact that has come to light is that the “Bridgerton” star made his appearance in Hollywood a lot earlier than we think. In 2010 Page appeared in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”, although in just a cameo role that didn’t have any speaking lines and which was only three seconds long. The star has since grown in leaps and bounds and racked up a fan following that just keeps on growing. The Harry Potter film features a much younger-looking Page standing right next to Hermione (Emma Watson) and Mrs. Weasly (Julie Walters) at the beginning of the movie during the wedding scene.

Page has also acted in other series and films, but his claim to fame came with his latest role as Simon Basset in Shonda Rhimes period drama, "Bridgerton" which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series represents so many different shades and colours of people from different walks of life and follows the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era high society.

The series that made its premier on Netflix on Christmas Day (December 25) is doing so well that fans have already started rooting for Page to take over actor Daniel Craig’s role as the next James Bond.

The show has also remained in the top spot on Netflix's most-watched list for the last two weeks.

For now, we’re more than happy to watch the break out star in all his charm and glory as the Duke of Hastings, and rumour has it that we can look forward to a second season.

Another familiar face on “Bridgerton” is Freddie Stroma who plays Prince Friedrich. It was revealed that this star was also in a few Harry Potter films.

Freddie Stroma as the arrogant Griffindor quidditch player, Cormac McLaggen. Picture: Instagram

The 34 year old actor starred as the arrogant Griffindor quidditch player, Cormac McLaggen in “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”, as well as the final two films.