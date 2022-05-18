Christine Quinn ‘terminated’ deal with the Oppenheim Group

Christine Quinn has “terminated” her contract with the Oppenheim Group. The 33-year-old star recently left the celebrity real estate agency amid the launch of RealOpen, her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate business.

Christine, who stars in the hit Netflix series “Selling Sunset”, shared: “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.” The blonde beauty previously discussed her business ambitions with Jason Oppenheim, her “Selling Sunset” co-star and the boss of the Oppenheim Group. Speaking about the switch, Christine told People: “Jason knew. I told him. He and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing.”

Christine made the decision for the sake of her own career. However, she was initially suspected of “bluffing” about her long-term ambitions. She explained: “I don't think anyone actually thought ... I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. “Everyone knows ... Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him: 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company.”

