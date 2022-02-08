Cozy up this Valentine’s Day with Minnie Dlamini-Jones’s 'No Love Lost'

Mzansi’s sweetheart and media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones put on her producer cap to bring life to a new movie from her production company, Beautiful Day Productions. Premiering on Valentine’s Day (February 14) on streaming platform, Showmax, “No Love Lost” stars South African A-listers like Lungile Radu and Zola Nombona.

Minnie took to Instagram to release a one minute trailer of "No Love Lost", with the caption: "What is the worst thing that can happen to you on Baecation? #NoLoveLost airs on @showmaxonline on #ValentinesDay ♥️ A @beautifuldayproductions Film 🎥 Starring @hope_mbhele @pallancedladla @lungileradu @znombona @mamphob ♥️ I can't wait for you all to check it out 🥳 #ExecutiveProducer 🎬". Directed by Phiwo Mkhanzi, who makes a directorial debut, "No Love Lost" sees Amahle (Hope Mbhele), a hopeless romantic, get surprised by her boyfriend Dumisani (Lungile Radu) with a getaway for their one-year anniversary. At the resort, she bumps into her ex-boyfriend Lwazi (Pallance Dladla), on vacation with his current girlfriend Azania (Zola Nombona). This leads to a series of unavoidable double dates where the exes begin to question whether their feelings are really in the past.

This is the second production by the company, with the first being the reality series "Becoming Mrs. Jones" which received record-breaking success.