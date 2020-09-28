Duke and Duchess of Sussex set for 'tasteful' reality show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to be followed by cameras for three months for a "tasteful" reality show as part of their Netflix deal. The couple - who relocated to America after stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year - recently signed a R2.6 billion contract with Netflix to produce a variety of new programmes, and it has now been revealed the deal won't only keep Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan behind the camera. A source told The Sun newspaper: "It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives. "They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh." The former 'Suits' star is keen to show the world the "real her", though the pair - who will be filmed for three months - are likely to keep the cameras rolling to document their charity work, rather than life at home in California with their 16-month-old son Archie.

The source added: "Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.

"But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her."

Netflix refused to confirm whether royal fans will be seeing the couple on screen any time soon.

A spokesperson simply said: "The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

"But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

When the deal was announced, Harry and Meghan pledged to "shine a light" on the people and causes that matter to them.

They said in a statement: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.

"We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."