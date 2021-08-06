eMedia joins the ever-growing streaming platform with eVOD

On Thursday night, eMedia launched eVOD, a new video on demand service, in an exclusive three year partnership with MTN. The pioneering move by the broadcaster was inspired by the ever-growing streaming trend.

At an exclusive virtual launch on Wednesday night, Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia Investments, was joined by Ernst Fonternel, chief digital officer at MTN South Africa, to unpack what this bold venture means, as well as the percentage of the market they are aiming to capture. The event was hosted by the bubbly Pabi Moloi, dressed in a creation by one of the designers on e.tv’s recently launched fashion telenovela, “House of Zwide”. Tamara Dey delivered several performances throughout the launch. Sherrif said: “"At eMedia we continually strive to add value to our loyal viewers with variety and choice of content. We are delighted to now offer all audiences the means to watch free content on any device, at any time, with the option to upgrade for more exclusive viewing. Our partnership with MTN will also provide subscribers with affordable eVOD-only data bundles, allowing you to watch your shows, your way."

eVOD will be available on Android and Apple devices, with MTN customers receiving 4GB of data every month when they subscribe. This offer, which is valid until January 31, 2022, will give them around 14 hours of viewing time. Subscribers will get to binge on a plethora of local shows, movies, dramas and documentaries. Channel director Marlon Davids revealed that viewers had 25 000 hours of content to enjoy.

Even better, if viewers didn’t want to wait to find out what happens next in some of their local shows, they will be able to get five episodes ahead of it airing on the small screen the following Monday. As the first broadcaster to join the streaming space, they’ve tailored the packages to suit every pocket. It will cost R39 for a month subscription, R19 for a week and R5 for a day. Fonternel added: "We share the same belief that everyone deserves the benefit of connectivity and entertainment of their choice. Our network and digital capabilities will ensure that South Africans get to see exclusive content their way, whenever they want to."