Ferguson Films 'Kings of Joburg' set for December release on Netflix

Shona and Connie Ferguson of Ferguson Films have partnered with Netflix to bring to the world another one of their exciting projects, “Kings of Joburg”. Premiering on December 4 on the streaming platform, “Kings Of Joburg” delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinities on families and society at large. The 6-part series is the most recent African series to land on Netflix alongside “Queen Sono” and “Blood & Water”, which has been renewed for a second season. “Kings Of Joburg” is a thrilling test of loyalties under the gritty, concentrated populous of the crime-ridden streets of the city of Johannesburg. It unravels another first for local audiences, a palpable action-drama series with a layer of dark fantasy and a sinister aspect of the African occult.

Shona Ferguson stars as Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood and the eldest of the Masire siblings.

As the smoother and charming brother, prolific businessman Simon leads the family business.

However, under the lavish suits and ties is a man hiding a deep dark secret. Zolisa Xaluva portrays the role of Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire, Simon’s young brother and an ex-convict who finds himself having to choose between the life that got him in jail, and honouring his responsibilities to the legacy of a crime family and older brother he loves.

Joining the ensemble cast is TK Sebothoma as the spoilt and privileged Tlotlo Masire, Buhle Samuels as the gorgeous and supportive wife to Simon, Angela Masire, and Tsholofelo Matshaba as the straight-talking detective who’s obsessed with bringing down the “Kings of Joburg”. Adding to the impressive cast is SK Khoza as Cyrus, Abdul Khoza as Lester, Nnekwa Tsajwa as Sting and Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi.

Executive producer, Shona Ferguson, said: “When I created ’Kings Of Joburg’ I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power.

“The premise of the series is centred around the question, ’Am I my brother's keeper?’ and this narrative is explored in all six episodes.

“The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson.

“These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict.

“Audiences will be surprised to learn that despite the darkness of this story, ’Kings Of Joburg’, paints a beautiful picture of the city of Johannesburg.

“I am also grateful to have worked with such an amazing cast and crew who gave it their all and helped bring my vision to life.”

Connie Ferguson said: “We’re living in exciting times where the world is becoming smaller and smaller.

“What used to be out of reach is now a stone throw away! With ’Kings Of Joburg’, we are taking South Africa and Africa to the world and bringing the world to South Africa.

“It’s a United States of the world show, bringing together talent from America and the continent!

“It was an honour to work with Netflix to bring to life this passion project we are truly proud of.”

“King of Joburg” is set to stream on Netflix from December 4.