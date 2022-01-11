French hit dramedy, 'Call My Agent!' set for 7 international remakes in 2022

'Call My Agent!', the hit French show set at a Parisian talent agency (also adapted for India, though not with the best results, by Netflix), is set for seven international remakes this year. These are in the works at top streamers and broadcasters in South Korea, Indonesia, the Middle East, Philippines, Malaysia and Poland.

Co-represented by France Televisions Distribution and Newen Connect's TF1 Studio, the comedic show has been adapted for the Indian, Canadian and Turkish markets, according to 'Variety'. A UK remake with BAFTA award-winner John Morton as head writer and director of the first two episodes will soon launch on Amazon UK and Sundance Now in the US. In Italy, the remake is being produced by Mediawan-owned Palomar for Sky with German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel on board. In Indonesia, the show is being adapted by Erik Matti, the critically acclaimed director of 'On The Job', who will serve as director and showrunner. Ordered by Disney+ Hotstar, the series will be headlined by Angel Locsin ('The General's Daughter') and Edu Manzano ('Marry Me, Marry You'), a local star involved in acting, sports and politics. The eight-part show will kick off production in April or May, reports 'Variety'.