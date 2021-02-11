Gina Carano dropped from 'The Mandalorian' after offensive social media post

Actress Gina Carano has been fired from the hit show, “The Mandalorian”, following a social media post implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. A reminder that Gina Carano compared being Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust, is an anti-masker and still fucking stinks #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/3tiXl00a0Q — pedro pascal stan account (@tandborste_) February 10, 2021 Carano has also been dropped by her talent agency UTA, reports the Hollywood Reporter. On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending following her Instagram post. The post has since been deleted, but screenshots were widely shared by users on social media. Carano played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. This is not the first time Carano has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments. In November, she tweeted to mock mask-wearing amid the Covid pandemic.

"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," said a source, on the Lucasfilm decision.

The pre-production has already begun on a third instalment of the wildly popular Disney+ series, reports Variety.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been "writing season 3 for a while". The art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concepts for the third part.

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the 'Mandalorian' in Season 3," said one source.

Another source said that the production design department began working on season 3 on April 20, saying that department requires "such a huge lead time" to explain why "the gears have started grinding really early on".