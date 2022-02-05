HBO renews 'Euphoria' for a third season

HBO has officially renewed “Euphoria” for a third season. The drama series has been a huge hit with viewers since its launch in 2019, and HBO has now officially renewed the programme for a third season.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, said: "Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart." The hit TV show stars the likes of Zendaya, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo. And Francesca is already looking forward to season three of “Euphoria”.

She said: "We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three." Zendaya plays the part of Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict, in the show, and the actress previously admitted that she jumped at the chance to join the Sam Levinson-created series.