'How To Ruin Christmas: The Babyshower’ is currently in production

The Sellos and Twalas are reuniting once again to bring along the festive spirit in Mzansi’s fan favourite series with a third season called “The Baby Shower”. The dramatic yet funny families will be getting together to celebrate the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy in this instalment.

The stage is set for a showdown between the two families, with a healthy number of mishaps and saucy secrets too! Joining the formidable cast is Denise Zimba, who plays Zama, a vivacious and determined slay queen, who brings more chaos to an already imploding baby shower. Will Christmas be ruined again? On Wednesday, Netflix announced the good news that production has resumed with season three.

“Here we go again 😩 #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production 🔥🇿🇦,” they shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) The first two instalments of “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, and “How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” were released to critical acclaim, in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and are on Netflix. “How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower” is set to be released later this year.