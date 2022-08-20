‘Indian Matchmaking’ misfires on love with a diluted version of what made the original a hit

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, TV shows provided welcome levity to the growing anxiety and cabin fever. One such show was “Indian Matchmaking”. In fact, it was one of the most watched shows around the globe. Critics were either raving about it or slating it.

At the heart of the reality show is Sima Taparia, aka Sima Aunty, who plays Cupid (well, tries to) with professional and successful Indians from India and the United States. Mind you, the clients have a long checklist and are not easily swayed during the matchmaking process. Let’s just say some people look great on paper but, in person, not so much. Now Sima Aunty, who has been doing this for years and is treated as royalty when it comes to being an intermediary for marriage. With several decades of experience under her belt, she admits to it not being an easy process.

In fact, it can take years and months, so patience is important. The show itself, while massively entertaining from a cross-cultural perspective, received flak for its perpetuation of “colourism, sexism and discrimination”. Firstly, let’s agree on the fact that the show was guilty of all these things in season one. It was a niche offering taken to a global audience. Sensibilities were offended, of course.

Sima Aunty and Viral in a scene from Indian Matchmaking. But context is important. This show offers a slice of life - of an Indian. The struggles of the single cast members are real and - in their circle - most relatable. Every culture has its own identity. It may not be something that is acceptable, but it has significance to the people that belong to it. Arranged marriages may seem like the most antiquated practice to someone who subscribes to present-day values of equality, empowerment and a love connection.

Although it isn’t widely practised, it is still in practice, nonetheless. With her high-end clients, Sima Aunty has her work cut out for her in season two. As a fan of season one - I was hooked on the drama, jaw-dropping comments and interesting characters. That said, no one ended up getting married, but 30-something lawyer Aparna Shewakramani and wealthy aspirant chef and jeweller Pradhyuman Maloo certainly stood out.

Aparna was “picky”, and Pradhyuman struggled to find a connection with someone. He ended up getting trolled on social media for his sexuality. This season, we have a few more Aparnas with Viral Joshi and Shital Patel. Both women are successful, confident and uncompromising in getting what they want. Viral loves pilates and wants a guy who can match her strong personality as well as leave her heart fluttering. Shital knows what she wants. And a guy with long hair that can be wrapped into a man-bun gets her hormones going.

Sima Aunty consults with her face reader on the show. But confidence and sexiness are a must. Sima Aunty’s suggestion of accepting that the match may fall short of the 100% tick list didn’t sit well with either of them. Settling isn’t what they do. The go-getters know what they want and refuse to budge.

Then there is Akshay Dhumal from Nashik. He has the looks of a Bollywood actor: tall, dashing, charismatic and romantic. Given the family poultry business, he is surrounded by “chicks” but not the ones that could be potential wife material. The other great catch on the show is Arshneel Kochar, a cardiologist from Cleveland. Being Sikh has come with a few challenges in him settling down, hence the decision to get a bit of help.

Miami-based investment banker Vinesh Vasanani is also looking to settle down. The problem is the match that caught his eye didn’t feel the same. In the new season, Aparna, who is now doing her own thing sans any help from Sima Aunty, Pradhyuman and event planner Nadia Christina Jagessar, are back. However, there have been a few developments from where we last left them.

Aparna has moved to New York, and she’s looking to find love on her own as she doesn’t share the same values as Sima Aunty. Pradhyuman got lucky with his love crusade. He’s found a beautiful, funny girlfriend who ticks all the boxes as “the one”. And Nadia, well her hopelessly romantic ideals continue to burn bright as she briefly finds an attraction with a younger guy and, in doing so, breaks Shekar Jayaraman’s heart.

Pradhyuman finally ties the knot. Although Sima Aunty cautioned her against this Nick Jonas-Priyanka-Chopra foolishness, she threw caution to the wind only to get burned by the flame in the process. As a fan of season one, I felt let down by the new instalment. The show has been stripped of all its authenticity, making it a watered-down version of itself. Sima Aunty’s comments have become so politically correct that it feels disingenuous to an extent.