Jada Pinkett Smith has credited Oprah Winfrey with making her show "Red Table Talk" possible.
The 48-year-old actress launched her Facebook Watch series - where she stars alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith, as well as a host of special guests - in 2018, and has said it's thanks to her mentor Oprah that she was able to get the show up and running.
Posting a professional picture of herself and Oprah during a red carpet event on Instagram, Jada wrote: "This woman beside me is the only reason @RedTableTalk could even be imagined. Thank you @Oprah and congrats [photo]: @jas (sic)"