Jamie Lee Curtis and Robbie Williams among the guests on the new season of ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Are talk shows still popular? Well, with the proliferation of offerings on streaming platforms, the allure they once held has dipped in recent years. That said, if it's a host that viewers love à la Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah (who recently announced his exit from “The Daily Show”), Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden, then die-hards will religiously tune in.

While Ellen DeGeneres recently hung up her boots, Graham Norton continues to win over audiences with his irreverence, charm and wit. The five-time Bafta award-winner has been hosting “The Graham Norton Show” since 2007 and the show is still going strong. Of course, his ability to get the most topical A-listers to come through is a huge drawcard.

Graham Norton and Jamie Lee Curtis. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Now for some good news – season 30 has just dropped and it will be available on BritBox. The first episode drops on Friday, October 7. And, boy oh boy, has he bagged a stellar line-up with Hollywood scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who is in “Halloween Ends”; “Monty Python” cast member and comedy icon Eric Idle; award-winning actor David Tennant (currently in the Netflix series “Around the World in 80 Days”, “It’s a Sin” star Lydia West, and pop superstar Robbie Williams. Of course, there’s a lot of laughter, which is a staple of the show.

And Curtis revealed: “It’s emotional saying goodbye to Laurie Strode. I’ve been playing her for 44 years. That’s two-thirds of my life so it’s very weird. The first movie changed my life 100% and every dot of goodness in my life came from ‘Halloween’.” “Halloween Ends” releases on the big screen on Friday, October 14. Interestingly, Williams also opens up about his new biopic while Idle talks about surviving his battle with pancreatic cancer.

