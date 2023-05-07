‘Jewish Matchmaking’ is an insightful spin-off but don’t expect the same spicy personalities as those on ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Last week, I raved about the third season of “Indian Matchmaking” on Netflix. And I also mentioned that the spin-off series, “Jewish Matchmaking”, was debuting on the streaming platform. As such, I had to check out. I was curious to see how the new show compared to its predecessor.

When it comes to dating reality TV shows, there is a dearth of content available. Of course, the shows either strike a chord or torpedo. Admittedly, home-grown offerings like “The Bachelor”, “The Bachelorette” and “Love Island SA” have become a jaded memory. It also explains why there haven’t been any new seasons. Back to “Jewish Matchmaking”…

I found it insightful. However, I do feel it is unfair to make any serious comparison as the shows are so culturally nuanced. Sima Aunty from “Indian Matchmaking” has her quirks, especially when she encourages her clients to compromise and, in some instances, wait for the love to grow. She tends to get a tad pushy but it is done with the best of intentions, of course. In “Jewish Matchmaking”, Aleeza Ben Shalom, who is a respected professional matchmaking and dating coach, is the epitome of calm and patience.

She has an approachable disposition and, even when she is dispensing pearls of wisdom, including those gleaned from her experience of being happily married in an orthodox Jewish marriage for 20 years and with five kids, there’s a likeability to her. Her clients vary in age, levels of religiousness and needs. And based on their individual needs, she sets up a date for the client while cautioning them against falling into the trapping of old habits, especially with the type of individual they usually go for.

What’s evident, though, is that everyone is looking for someone they can have a solid future with. Personally, I learnt about what it means to be “flexidox”, and about the traditional practice of “shidduchim” dating (which, from what I understood, meant no touching at all during the courtship) and I also found out that the two distinct subcultures within Judaism: Sephardic and Ashkenazi. As I mentioned earlier, this series, if nothing else, is enlightening. In the six episodes available, viewers are introduced to several individuals, who outline their requirements.

Dani, from Miami, was matched with David. While there was chemistry between the two, Dani, who is strong-willed and on high alert for red flags, decided to walk away when she didn’t like the vibe he was giving. Later, she found herself drawn to Shaun (Civin), a South African who is easygoing and easy on the eye, too. Sparks flew but it is not clear whether it developed into something more. Ori is your typical nice guy. He stays at home with his parents but who can blame him... we would do the same if our parents lived in a palatial mansion.

He has a type but stays open-minded when he is introduced to Adi and Karin. The former date bombed as they failed to connect. The conversation was so dry that it was awkward to watch them. Faye and Shaya in an episode of Jewish Matchmaking. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 But Karin was more his vibe. Gorgeous and bubbly. There were a few clashes in what they were both looking for but they were excited to see where things would go. With her biological clock ticking away, Harmonie, who is in her forties, struggled to find a connection with her dates. She was matched with three different guys: Aron, Adam and Ben. She appeared to have great conversations but it was the chemistry that lacked big time.

Tired of the single life, Noah, who comes from a family in medicine and has traditional beliefs, is looking for his perfect match. But in getting set up on a date with Alyssa, he struggled. She’s a cat person and he’s not a fan. And she is vegan. Gabriela, his second match, was more aligned with his personality even though she has alternative views on health treatments. But her laid-back attitude did see him soften (if only a tad) on his criteria. Faye and Shaya seemed like the ideal couple. Sadly, their opposing religious lifestyles proved to be a deal-breaker.

The other cast members include Stuart and Pamela, Daniel and Cindy, Noah and Ophir as well as Nakysha and Evan. In this journey to a happily ever after, there are, of course, plenty of bumps with personality clashes, and differences in opinions and lifestyles. It’s not always a great fit but Ben Shalom is patient in her mission to ensure her clients have a happy future.