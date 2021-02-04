Join Africa Podcast Day and celebrate audio storytellers

Podcasters, listeners and the greater audio community will come together to celebrate all podcasts on Friday, February 12. Africa Podcast Day recognises the growth of podcasting on the continent. And the half-day virtual celebration aims to spark connections and acknowledge people’s contributions to both the continental and international podcasting arena. Under the theme “We are proud to be here!” the celebration will kick off at 7am followed by the official opening of Africa Podfest which will commemorate the day through a four-hour virtual gathering that starts at 11am. The festival also wants to continue to plant the idea of striving to be fresh in a cluttered media industry, simplifying the educational aspects of podcasting and map out the ecosystem and opportunities within the African podcasting landscape. Festival co-director, Josephine Karianjahi from Kenya, said: “From hard hitting investigative journalism, to Afro-realism, comedy, horror, self-improvement and more, African podcasters are telling the world they are exactly who they sound like – rich storytellers, constantly improving their craft and exploring diverse themes, styles and techniques of podcasting”.

Josephine, who hosts and produces the “This I Can Do” podcast which focuses on social change around the world, highlights the importance of creating a specific podcast festival for Africans.

“Africans have not had independent spaces to amplify their voices for a very long time.

“A podcast festival for us by us acknowledges this reality, and allows us to celebrate ourselves, challenge our technical skills and connect with one another in a truly African way,” she said.

Attendees can expect sessions that will include roundtable discussions, presentations and workshops.

There will also be expo booths and networking opportunities.

A variety of hosts from various countries around the world will be featured to share their insights and knowledge together with speakers who are pushing boundaries on the airwaves.

Tickets to Africa Podcast Day are free and can be booked at Africa Podcast Festival.