Kim Jayde launches YouTube show 'Kickin' it, with Kim Jayde'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV host Kim Jayde’s passion for fashion, sneakers and entertainment have culminated in the creation of her brand new online offering, “Kickin' it, with Kim Jayde”. Kim gets into the thick of all things sneakers as she talks to local and international guests about the latest sneaker styles and culture. The first episode of the YouTube and IGTV series dropped on Sunday, October 25 at 5pm. Her first guest, Puma sneaker ambassador Uncle Vinny, spoke about his love for Jordans. “For me it’s Jordans out of everything. Jordans carry history. I am a Puma boy but, like Kanye said, ‘every black boy gotta wear a Jordan’, he got no choice. Even if you don’t wear it and it’s in your closet, you gotta have it,” said Vinny.

In the 9 episodes Kim’s guests will include Zaid Osman (Founder of Sneaker Exchange), DNB Gogo, Jason Goliath, @ImsimplyB (a collector in Miami), Lucas Raps, Mike Pairs (London), DJ Clark Kent (NYC).

With the global sneaker industry predicted to reach $97.8 billion by 2024 it was expected that the consumer market was predominantly people of colour, but has now grown due to a high demand from the youthful generation of today.

As such, Kim Jayde saw the need for a female led show to have discussions centred around the sneaker community.

“Kickin’ it with Kim Jayde” brings together a diverse group of international guests to have conversations about culture, fashion, entertainment and of course sneakers.

She chats to some of South Africa's freshest talent like Lucas Raps on advice for the aspiring artists on how to effectively collaborate with brands in the sneaker world and beyond.

She sits down with DNB Gogo to chat about being a female in the male dominated DJ World, and how she’s learning to monetize off her social media.

She also takes a trip down memory lane with beloved comedian, Jason Goliath on why it’s so important to people of colour that were previously disadvantaged to spend money on flashy things and designer clothes.

Kim Jayde even chats to hip hop legend, DJ Clark Kent on how he got Jay Z signed, as well as what the Black Lives Matter movement means in the sneaker and entertainment industry.

Tune in every Sunday for a brand new episode on @kimjayde IGTV and YouTube at 5pm.