Kirk Franklin launches 'Good Words with Kirk Franklin' podcast

Multiple Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin and Sony Music Entertainment have launched a new podcast series, “Good Words with Kirk Franklin”. The series welcomes people from every cross section of life who seek inspiration and empowerment. Through intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today's world, Franklin invites listeners into shared moments with some of the biggest names across entertainment, beginning with Pharrell Williams. In a deeply personal and introspective conversation that explores shared common experiences, Franklin provides listeners with fascinating insight as Pharrell discusses his approach to life and his relationship with God. Pharrell explains the lasting impact of gospel music and the Pentecostal Church on his formative years, and his discovery of “purpose” and how it informs his life.

The wide-ranging, candid conversation spans discussion around the Covid-19 pandemic to lighter moments that touch upon Pharrell’s well-known skincare regimen and his new series, “Voices of Fire”, that recently launched on Netflix.

Throughout the season, Franklin will lead thought-provoking conversations with some of the most impactful thought leaders, artists and activists, including Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, Glennon Doyle, H.E.R, Kelly Rowland, and more. Together, they engage and explore their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression.

The 16-time Grammy winner said, “Good Words is a podcast where culture meets faith and a place where my guest can be real and open like you have never heard before.”

Listeners can subscribe to “Good Words with Kirk Franklin” on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.