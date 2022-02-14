LaConco unimpressed by MaKhumalo’s fashionably late arrival on 'RHODurban'

I can understand wanting to make a grand entrance by being fashionably late. But Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku really took the piss when she eventually rocked up at the fancy black-tie affair she threw with her well-known polygamist husband, Musa, who helms Mzansi Magic’s “Uthando Nesthembu”.

Just to catch streamers up on what went down. At the end of the second episode, Jojo Robinson’s cake-decorating soiree was interrupted by an invite drop-off. It was a bit of a blessing in disguise, especially with Annie Mthembu and Nonku Williams having yet another go at each other. And the ladies were understandably curious as to who their mysterious host was, as the singles pondered who they would be taking along as their plus one.

Episode three opened with Londie London’s “Sip and See” event, where the glamourpuss gang got to meet her gorgeous seventh-month-old baby boy, Uminathi Nkosi. After a brief prayer by Londie’s humble mother, a stark contrast to Nonku’s grandstanding mom, it was time to meet the little one. Nonkanyiso Conco aka LaConco went all traditional and made it rain with R100 notes tucked into her outfit.

Jojo Robinson felt a little bit slighted as she was not familiar with the cultural tradition but it wasn’t the only thing she was in the dark about it seems. Later on, a harmless suggestion that her hubby Calven would get drinks for LaConco and her got a startling reaction, which LaConco explained in the catch-up between the two later on. Jojo wasn’t entirely receptive to LaConco’s explanation that a woman serves the man (and it isn’t the other way around) and took it with a pinch of salt.

One positive did come out of the one on one; LaConco found out that Jojo prefers her water without mint. Meanwhile, while everyone gushed over baby Uminathi, Londie called Nonku out about comments she made about her Instagram posts. It’s little surprise that Annie was the instigator once again.

Of course, Nonku was unimpressed to be ratted out but she owned her narrative by admitting that Londie’s filter makes her look more yellow bone and calmed the situation with her “black is beautiful” peacemaking spiel. The rest of the episode centred on the ladies rocking up with their plus ones in their flashy rides at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Everyone looked like a million bucks, of course. But the wait got a bit unbearable and awkward as the mysterious host was nowhere to be found.

While everyone was well into their dinner, with champers helping to calm down those nerves, in waltzes MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku. Now she looked absolutely ravishing, don’t get me wrong. But I highly doubt that’s the kind of first impression she wanted to make on the ladies, more so as she’s been stressing about “fitting in”. Maybe if she had a Rolex like Jojo, she would have been on time.

I can’t wait for the fourth episode, where everyone will be spilling the tea on what they made of the lah-di-dah affair and the latest addition to the posh circle. But LaConco’s comment, politics and beefs aside, echoed the sentiments of the co-stars. She said: “You know I’m expecting some private jets, red carpets, Oprah Winfrey is in Durban, or some Beyonce has landed, or somebody special. We were invited by Thobile. I’ve never been so bored.”