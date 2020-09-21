Lebo M bags 'Coming Home' reality show on Showmax

He’s the first voice you hear in “The Lion King”, a highlight of Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack.

He’s won a Grammy, been nominated for a Tony for his work on the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time, executive produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, had his songs streamed over 250 million times on Spotify alone, and won the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Legend Award.

Now, the circle of life has brought Soweto-born Lebo M back to Mzansi, where he’s currently in production on “Lebo M - Coming Home’” the next Showmax Original reality series, launching in November 2020.

While the 10-part show will give fans a front-row seat to his career as he creates new music with the likes of Zahara, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Judith Sephuma, and his daughter Refi, it will also turn the spotlight onto his biggest dream: bringing his family together.

“I was initially sceptical about a reality show, but having recently learned no one really knows who I really am in South Africa, my beloved home country of birth, I’ve become romantic about opening up and having my fans and audience here hang out with Angela and my kids via this conversation in 10 episodes”, he said