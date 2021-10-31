Local film ‘One Take Grace’ set to raise funds for cancer survivors

A new docu-film “One Take Grace” made its online debut on Friday, to raise funds for cancer survivors. The special screening of “One Take Grace” is taking place on the National Arts Festival website.

The film creators have asked for a donation to be made in order to have access to this poignant docu-film. All proceeds will be donated to Legae Lelebotse Lakgothatso ya Cancer, a centre of support and healing for cancer survivors, in Limpopo. Legae Lelebotse was a vision of local actress Mothiba Grace Bapela, who saw the need for better and more holistic support for those recovering from cancer in her community Tjatjaneng, Ga Mothapo in Limpopo.

A cancer survivor herself, Mme Bapela began in 2018, with the few resources she had around her, drawing young volunteers toward her vision, and started a wellness centre in her community. Directed by Joburg-based artist, Lindiwe Matshikiza, “One Take Grace” reflects on the life of Mme Bapela. The collaboration between Matshikiza and Bapela started when the pair met on a film set over a decade ago.

Chatting in between takes, Matshikiza was intrigued by Bapela’s life story, who at the time was a full-time domestic worker and part-time actor. Through a deeply intimate creative process lasting over 10 years, “a portrait of both a woman and a country began to emerge”. In 2021, the project was selected for inclusion in the National Arts Festival programme that took place in July, but due to Covid restrictions, it did not get to be screened.