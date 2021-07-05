LOOK: True crime series ‘Devilsdorp’ details brutal Krugersdorp killings

While the world is battling Covid-19, South Africa is faced with the second pandemic - a monster called crime. According to Numbeo’s 2021 crime index, South Africa is among the top three most dangerous countries in the world, with six of our local cities including Joburg, Durban and Pretoria named among the 20 most dangerous cities worldwide.

Showmax has recently released a trailer for the most anticipated true crime documentary series, “Devilsdorp”, which follows the “Krugersdorp Killings”, also known as the “Appointment Murders” and the “Satanic Murders” that shook the small mining town in the West Rand of Joburg. In 2016, a series of brutal “Appointment Murders” gripped the town of Krugersdorp, leaving sales agents and consultants terrified to book meetings in case they become the serial killer’s next victims. The investigation led detectives to a series of unsolved cold cases, the so-called Satanic Murders, and to links between 11 Krugersdorp killings between 2012 and 2016. They discovered these were the work of the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult.

Commenting on the show, director David Enright said: “The result of an 18-month research process, ”Devilsdorp“ shows again that truth is stranger than fiction, especially in South Africa.” “This is the story of the events that rocked an entire community and forever changed the lives of those involved, especially the families of the victims. “What started as a group of devout Christians trying to help a former satanist escape the satanic church ended in a murderous spree involving a killer mom, her two children, and a cult with more victims than members.

“It may all sound too far-fetched to be believed, except it really happened - just down the road from us.” “We know our audience is fascinated by local true crime,” says Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content. “There’s something deeply unsettling about watching a true-crime series where the victims - and perpetrators - look and sound like your neighbours, and where you can recognise the locations.”

“Devilsdorp”. Picture: Supplied “Devilsdorp” features first-hand accounts from Captain Ben Booysen, the senior investigating officer; deputy director of Public Prosecutions Gerrit Roberts, Discovery claims specialist Shane Chatzkelowitz and journalist Marizka Coetzer. The show also reveals extraordinary footage of exorcisms, church meetings and trial testimonies and judgments. The family of the victims also share their stories, as do church members who knew the perpetrators. “You may think you know this story,” said producer Wim Steyn. “But you don’t. This is one of those stories where things are seldom as they seem, and where the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”