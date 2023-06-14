LOOK: Tweeps react to production kicking off for ‘Blood & Water’ season 4

Netflix South Africa has announced that production has begun on the fourth season of the popular series “Blood & Water”. Yes, the Parkhurst faves are back for another school term!

In a recent video, the cast shared the news that production of “Blood & Water” has started through a game of broken telephone. “Production for ‘Blood & Water’ season four has officially started. Class is in,” Fikile ”Fiks“ Bhele whispers. The telephone gets broken along the way and Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) clears it all up at the end. @CranberryNessa said: “Love this teaser 👌🏾♥️A bonus for the team that came up with this concept! Also whooop🔥#Bloodandwater 😁🥳”

Love this teaser 👌🏾♥️A bonus for the team that came up with this concept! Also whooop🔥#Bloodandwater 😁🥳 — Yaa Wena Cleva 💎 (@CranberryNessa) June 13, 2023 “Pssst, come a little closer. I've got news. Season 4 of #BloodAndWater is officially in production!🩸💧🤫,” read the caption. The streaming platform also shared a class photo of the cast, where they showed the new faces joining the Parkhurst gang, such as Tumisho Masha. “New term, new students, new DRAMA! Please welcome your new and returning faces to Parkhurst High #BloodandWater🩸💧.”

Fans were excited to hear that the series was coming back for another season of mystery-solving filled with drama. @TshepoKgakane tweeted: “I’m here for Puleng stressing the nation, not for amaclass tsa Geometry.” I'm here for Puleng stressing the nation, not for amaclass tsa Geometry pic.twitter.com/8heLqXx2kQ — Tshepo (@TshepoKgakane) June 13, 2023 @DeenickJ said: “I see my fav @Natasha_Thahane I’m definitely going to watch, I’m actually so curious on how her character will develop this season.”