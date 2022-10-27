LOOK + WATCH: ‘Blood & Water’ teaser trailer makes for compelling new season

It’s been two seasons of jaw-dropping entertainment for millions of “Blood & Water” fans around the world and now Netflix has dropped the teaser and first images for what seem to be another explosive season. Season three of the series is set to launch on the streaming platform on November 22 and will see the Parkhurst faves back for another school term, where new tensions and dramas unfold.

Returning to the cast is the popular Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel and Natasha Thahane among others. New faces have also been added to the upcoming season. Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo and Thabang Molaba as Karabo 'KB’ Molapo in ‘Blood & Water’ season 3. l Neo Baepi/Netflix Seaon three delves straight into secrets and mysteries that continue to surround Puleng (Qamata) and Fikile (Ngema), who inch closer to the truth amid a plethora of unanswered questions. Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo, Khosi Ngema as Fikele Bhele, and Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3. l Neo Baepi/Netflix Created by Nosipho Dumisa, and directed by Mmabatho Montsho, fans can expect the usual Parkhurst “vaabes” as tricky love triangles, friendship, drama and family truths unravel. Fans will also have all their burning questions answered this season.

“As the Parkhurst heroes return and prepare for the future, the story of the missing baby unravels further leading to more burning questions, like who’s Fikile’s real father? And will Puleng bring down the curtain on the now defunct system known as Point of Grace? “Relationships are also put to the ultimate test as revelations lead to broken hearts, tested friendship and family bonds, and a quest for the truth,” read a statement from Netflix. Greteli Fincham as Reece van Rensburg in ‘Blood & Water’ season 3. l Neo Baepi/Netflix The show is produced by Gambit Films and executive produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer.

Taking to his Instagram Joshua posted the teaser and caption: “Welcome to another year at Parkhurst High! Same friends, fresh blood and deeper waters. Classes start 25 November, don’t be late! #BloodAndWater, Only on Netflix. #gambitfilms” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Joshua (@bradley__joshua) Watch the trailer here.

