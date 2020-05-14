'Mamma Mia!' reunites to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the SA premiere

"Mamma Mia!" cast and creatives reunites to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the SA premiere. The international creative team and South African cast of "Mamma Mia!" are reuniting for the 10th anniversary of the South African Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Together Again" streaming live on Saturday, May 16, at 6pm. Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, writer Catherine Johnson's enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they visited 20 years ago. "Mamma Mia!" opened on London’s West End in April 21 years ago and took the world by storm.

The hit show opened in South Africa in 2010 to an amazing response. Ten years on, the members of the international and local creative teams, as well as cast members, will reunite for one very special night, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the SA premiere.

Get ready for a fun night of laughs, stories, nostalgia and those unforgettable ABBA songs while raising funds for The Theatre Benevolent Fund.

The cast of "Mamma Mia!". Picture: Supplied

Commenting on the show, International Producer, Nick Grace says “The South African production of 'Mamma Mia!' in 2010 was one of my fondest memories and the entire company were wonderful and a joy to work with.

"I was extremely proud of the production and I would have been happy to have presented the company anywhere in the world. 'Mamma Mia!' is the ultimate feel-good show and for me, personally, working in South Africa is my ultimate feel-good destination,” adds Grace.

Joining host Natasha Van Der Merwe,, live from London, in the virtual studio will be Nick Grace (international producer), Steven Paling (director), Carlton Edwards (music supervisor) and, from Madrid; Sonia Dorado (choreographer).

Adding their voice to the creative team chats will be local producers Attie Van Wyk and Hazel Feldman along with Rowan Bakker (music director).

Cast members of this family favourite musical looking forward to sharing their stories and behind-the-scenes insights will include Gina Shmukler, Kate Normington, Ilse Klink, Carly Graeme, Anrich Herbst, Chris Jaftha, Carmen Pretorius, Stephen Jubber, Murray Todd, Neels Clasen, Gemma Marinus and Christel Booysen.

As with the previous three weeks of "Together Again" episodes, the show is available for free online streaming. Viewers are encouraged, only if possible, to make a donation to The Theatre Benevolent Fund.

Kate Normington (Tanya), Gina Shmukler (Donna), Ilse Klink (Rosie). Picture: Supplied

To date, from the three previous weeks’ shows, approximately R20 000 has been raised, just by the direct SnapScan option alone, over and above other donations made online, thus giving the organisation much-needed funds to assist those working in the entertainment industry, finding themselves in dire circumstances.

The public can continue to donate at their convenience throughout the week. Click here to make your contribution.

"Mamma Mia! Together Again" will be staged on &SCENE’s FaceBook Live and YouTube Channels on Saturday, May 16 at 6pm (CAT).