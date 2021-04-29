Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo’s reality show still happening despite delays

Local streaming giant Showmax has confirmed that Babes Wondumo and Mampintsha’s reality show is still, a reality.

Questions about the pair’s reality show hit the streets of social media this week following news of their traditional wedding.

The queen of gqom and Mampintsha finally tied the knot this past weekend in what looked like a grand, traditional affair.

Pictures and videos of their special day were posted on social media by their friends and family who attended the wedding.

Among the guests who attended the wedding were DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khanti, actor, Khaya Dladla, Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Bongz.

Following the posts that surfaced on social media, fans started asking whether or not the couples reality show, which was announced last year would still hit screens.

Titled “Uthando Lodumo”, the show was meant to make its debut on streaming platform Showmax, in February this year.

Produced by Safta winner Thomas Gumede and Safta nominee Lungile Radu through their company, Parental Advisory Productions, “Uthando Lodumo” will give viewers a front-row seat into the couple’s lives as they prepare for the next phase of their relationship.

Commenting on the show last year, Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Channel director for local entertainment said: “Babes and Mampintsha’s relationship has not been a fairy tale romance.

“They’ve had serious issues as a couple, yet have chosen to remain together.

“The show focuses on how they have overcome their challenges, working through them with their families.”

“Uthando Lodumo” takes on sensitive themes like gender-based violence, so is sure to be very topical and hit a raw nerve with audiences.

“We do not condone any form of abuse or gender-based violence, but we believe that South Africans need to start talking honestly about these issues and confronting them,” said Philiso.

Now, following the couple reaching the top of the trends list, Showmax confirmed a delay in production but said the show would still be airing soon.

“Babes and Mampintsha’s wedding was delayed by Covid-19, which pushed out Showmax’s planned release date.

“The show is now in post-production and Showmax will announce a new release date shortly for the three-part special,” said Philiso.