Marlo Minnaar laughs off romantic scenes with his best friend in ‘Troukoors 2’

The second season of “Troukoors” recently dropped on Showmax, with a few fresh but familiar faces joining the cast. If you haven’t watched the Afrikaans romantic comedy, the first season was a hit with streamers.

Story continues below Advertisement

In fact, when it comes to first day figures, the season wasn’t too far behind “Sex in Afrikaans” and “Devilsdorp”, and it is in the running for the Best Produced TV Script and Best Script In An Indigenous Language at The Writers Guild of South Africa Muse Awards, set to take place on May 21, 2022. The series centres on three best friends Jessica (Ilse-Lee van Niekerk), a wedding planner extraordinaire; her software developer sister Luca (Blyde Smit) and her best friend Abi (Bianca Flanders), who channels her inner Mary Berry as a professional baker. In the new season, the love lives of the BFFs dovetail with their professional challenges.

Cast of Troukoors 2. Jessica is happy with her chef beau Liam (Christiaan Schoombie), Luca is living the fairytale life – albeit long distance – with her fantasy writer boyfriend Stefan (Evan Hengst) and Abi, well, she’s put all dating shenanigans on the back-burner. Of course, you know what they say about life happening when you're busy making other plans, and that is exactly where Abi finds herself with Hugo (Marlo Minnaar), a maths tutor who is sweet on her. Viewers will remember Minnaar from “Die Boland Moorde”, “Aan/Af”, which bagged him the Best Actor: Short Film gong at the 2022 Silwerskerm Film Festival, and “Die Halwe Huis”, where he was nominated for Best Actor at the 2022 Kanna Awards.

Story continues below Advertisement

On his character, Minnaar explained: “He comes in and tutors Kevin, Abi's half-brother, who needs help with his maths. And sparks fly when he and Abi see each other. “Abi is this no-nonsense, go-for-what-you-want character. She does not have a guard in front of her mouth and does whatever she wants and goes for whatever she wants. “Although Hugo is a big, big nerd, he is also very confident and knows exactly what he wants. So Abi meets her match. They stand shoulder to shoulder – and they are both equally stubborn and selfish.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Interestingly, Minnaar and Flanders are best friends, too. He added: “Funny story: Bianca and I are very, very good friends. My best friend (Dean Balie) and she were engaged; they are now married. We have known each other for a very long time and very well. “So then I was just like, 'Okay, this is gonna be awkward…”

Story continues below Advertisement

Bianca Flanders and Marlo Minnaar. Picture: Showmax When they eventually spoke, they were in agreement that “you know what, it's our job. We need to do it. Let's have fun with it”. He added: “I must say, we play very well together. It's the first time Bianca and I have been on camera together; in hindsight, it's nice to have one of my best friends on set with me.” The series is created by Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman of Infinity Films with Nina Swart as a regular director.

The actor sang the praises of Swart, saying: “ This is the first time I have worked with Nina. But years ago, when I was still a student, I worked at the Baxter for one year and she had a presenter gig. “She was wearing this beautiful red dress and I was so starstruck. I went to say to her, ‘Listen, I'm a big fan of yours. I adore you!' And she remembered it when we met on set for ‘Troukoors’. “She is such an amazing person; she gives you so much creative freedom to play around. There's never a dull moment with Nina on set.

“Where other directors shout ‘Cut!’, Nina makes this beautiful, almost orgasmic sound, ‘Ah!’ And then we all know it's the cut.” The other cast members include Ilse Klink as psychologist Patricia, who is Abi’s mom and Karel’s ex-wife. Karel is played by Kevin Smith, who also played her husband in the Cape Flats neo-noir “Skemerdans”. This season, Karel is planning his nuptials to Nathan (Melt Sieberhagen) and his ex is supportive.