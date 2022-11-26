Martin Clunes packs away his medical bag as ‘Doc Martin’ ends with season 10

For the past several years, Martin Clunes has been tickling the funny bone in the comedy-drama, “Doc Martin”. If you haven’t caught the series, it is set in a quaint fictional seaside town called Portwenn. In actuality, though, it is filmed in the village of Port Isaac, Cornwall, in the UK.

Cast as Dr Martin Ellingham, his bedside manners leave a lot to be desired but his idiosyncrasies and awkwardness propel the story arcs. That the show is now entering its tenth and final season is a testament to its success. Of course, all good things have to come to an end and “Doc Martin” is no different. In closing the chapter, Clunes said: “It just felt right for everyone involved. We would love to come to Cornwall and work here but we can’t do every job down here.

“It certainly felt, with this many episodes in, coming up with the stories, not just the individual stories but the through-lines with the characters across the series and their journeys throughout it, it has just been done now, and I think we would be repeating ourselves. It just closes the circle. “I will never get a job as good as this again. I know that in terms of what it has done for us personally but also just in the sheer joy of it, not being in a city to film it, and being allowed to make something funny in front of a camera, which is my favourite work experience. Elliot Bake as James Henry and Martin Clunes as Doc Martin. Picture: Supplied “To get to do it with this level of input, to have a voice in decisions, and to have it so loved. Nothing of what I am saying could have been predicted when we started. It was just another case of saying ‘let’s see if we can get this one away’.”

Over the seasons, we’ve seen Dr Martin transition, rather ungainly at most times, from a sought-after bachelor to a partner, husband and father. In the series, he started dating Louisa Glasson (Caroline Catz), a primary school teacher who eventually became the headmistress, but his inability to properly convey his feelings caused lots of upsets. And it was part of several story arcs. But viewers rooted for them and eventually they settled into family life.

Again, it was not all sunshine and rainbows. Louisa is, in a way, his emotional compass. She helps him through his many difficulties in dealing with the villagers. The series includes several quirky characters, contributing to the unfolding mishaps in every episode.

Although the series launched in 2004, I don’t think anyone could have imagined it becoming as popular as it has. Clunes agreed: “No, because all you think of is how popular it needs to be to get a recommission. It is sort of quite mechanical in a way. Caroline Catz’s husband Michael reminds me of what I said at the wrap party outside the village hall after the first series: ‘I wouldn’t mind doing this for another 10 years’. I sort of light-heartedly said that. And here we are 18 years later.” Earlier on, Clunes was quoted as saying, “I really like having the opportunity to be loathsome” with the character.

On how he feels about it now, he laughed: “He is sort of loathsome, but it has defined itself as the series has gone on. Sometimes a writer will write Doc as being unkind, but he isn’t, he is just clear, he is just not kind, he is not unkind, and he doesn’t reach out to be unpleasant to people. There is a dryness to him. It’s fun to play.” He added: “He is as impatient with people as ever, but he is a happy parent. There’s this dog which he tolerates for his son James’s sake, for instance. “He has had to be reminded that as a parent you can’t be single-minded and bend everyone to your will, which is kind of reflected in the Christmas episode as well – that kind of thing of him evolving and learning that he needs to listen, and think of others a bit.