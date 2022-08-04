Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mohale Motaung tops Twitter trends as viewers sip on tea

Mohale Motaung. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

A few hours since its debut, Showmax’s “Mohale: On The Record” is already sitting in the number one spot on Twitter trends.

The 51-minute bombshell interview which sees Mohale Motaung spill the beans on his failed marriage to media personality Somizi Mhlongo aired on August 4 and has been a hot topic since then.

With it dominating the trends list, I foresee it being a huge hit.

Coincidentally both Motaung and Mhlongo jetted off to various holiday destinations a day prior to the tell-all’s debut.

“They say the truth shall set you free.📍” Motaung tweeted from Cape Town.

On Twitter viewers are praising the production level of the special, Motaung’s outfit and addressing all the tea he spilled.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted, “From a production point of view #MohaleOTR hits all the right notes.”

On the show Motaung spilled the tea on Mhlongo’s failed friendships, how he lost out on a work gig, cheating and threesomes and the abused he faced during the marriage.

@bankablekid said: “If abo somizi are able to call fergusons to cancel bags for people they are in relationships with , my question is HOW MANY BAGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED FOR PEOPLE THEY DO NOT GET ALONG WITH all cause they can #MohaleOTR.”

Viewers are finding that Motaung was forthcoming with his truth @NtombikayiseBa6 pointed out he wasn't “disrespectful or dramatic”.

“He just pulled out receipts and also took accountability for his wrongs. I respect him for that. #MohaleOTR.”

“Mohale: On The Record” is currently streaming on Showmax.

