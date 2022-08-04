Mohale Motaung tops Twitter trends as viewers sip on tea

A few hours since its debut, Showmax’s “Mohale: On The Record” is already sitting in the number one spot on Twitter trends. The 51-minute bombshell interview which sees Mohale Motaung spill the beans on his failed marriage to media personality Somizi Mhlongo aired on August 4 and has been a hot topic since then.

With it dominating the trends list, I foresee it being a huge hit. Coincidentally both Motaung and Mhlongo jetted off to various holiday destinations a day prior to the tell-all’s debut. “They say the truth shall set you free.📍” Motaung tweeted from Cape Town.

They say the truth shall set you free.📍



Mohale: On The Record - streams tomorrow only on @ShowmaxOnline #MohaleOTR pic.twitter.com/aNc57vKtjB — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) August 3, 2022 On Twitter viewers are praising the production level of the special, Motaung’s outfit and addressing all the tea he spilled. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted, “From a production point of view #MohaleOTR hits all the right notes.” From a production point of view #MohaleOTR hits all the right notes.



The visual motif/language … and having Mohale wear white ✅



Content-wise, the segment with family and establishing that Mohale is not poor … a coup for team Mohale.



Aldrin as host. ✅



Mohale’s composure ✅ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 4, 2022 On the show Motaung spilled the tea on Mhlongo’s failed friendships, how he lost out on a work gig, cheating and threesomes and the abused he faced during the marriage.

@bankablekid said: “If abo somizi are able to call fergusons to cancel bags for people they are in relationships with , my question is HOW MANY BAGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED FOR PEOPLE THEY DO NOT GET ALONG WITH all cause they can #MohaleOTR.” If abo somizi are able to call fergusons to cancel bags for people they are in relationships with , my question is HOW MANY BAGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED FOR PEOPLE THEY DO NOT GET ALONG WITH all cause they can #MohaleOTR — Victoria Grayson (@bankablekid) August 4, 2022 Viewers are finding that Motaung was forthcoming with his truth @NtombikayiseBa6 pointed out he wasn't “disrespectful or dramatic”. “He just pulled out receipts and also took accountability for his wrongs. I respect him for that. #MohaleOTR.”

