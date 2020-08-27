Nasty C chronicles his life in KZN in his new doccy, ‘Origins’

KZN born rapper and producer, Nasty C has made a special 14 minute short film that chronicles his where it all started for him. Directed by Andrew Sandler, the documentary, “Origins” is a journey back to Nasty C’s hometown, Illovu, KZN where he is celebrated and loved by his community. It captures his journey from making music with Nokia headphones when he didn’t have a microphone to record to performing all over the world. Nasty C recalls how he used to cross two rivers from Ilovo to Fakazi to go record his own music. He released his first mixtape “One Kid a Thousand Coffins” at age 16 and he never looked back. He won his first SA Hip Hop award in Johannesburg when he was not even expecting to win.

In an emotional and nostalgic reveal, the young rapper talks about the emotional scars of not having the support of his father and the void left by losing his mother Ivy at just 11 months.

“I didn’t have the support I needed, I could not have the music equipment I needed because my father did not support nor encourage a music career, he wanted me to focus on school,” said Nasty C.

The film shows a healing and full circle moment with Nasty C filling up arenas, with his father singing along to his songs.

Their relationship has since been restored and brought a closeness to the young man and his father.

“I got to understand my father better, I understood that he also didn’t have it easy,” he said.

In the film, his manager Yvette Gayle speaks on his trajectory and growth over the last 3 years.

“Last year alone Nasty C toured over 32 new markets. He has had tremendous growth both musically and personally. As he travels the world, and dominates the stage, he embraces every culture and inspires young people not only in South Africa but beyond,” said Gayle.

Junior Lavie, Durban’s biggest concert promoter, shared the advice he gave young Nasty C.

“Destiny will find you no matter where you come from, regardless of your background. Now that you have this thing, don’t forget where you come from,” said Lavie.

“Origins” is available for streaming on Apple Music.