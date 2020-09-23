Nasty C's first documentary, 'Zulu Man In Japan' coming to Netflix

His fascination with the culture, food, public transport and the overall level of normalcy that Japan afforded him comes across incredulously in the film.

Bleached hair, high-end fashion and fulfilling encounters with various creatives across entertainment and music, Nasty C shares his insightful experiences with the likes of Nigerian-American designer Ugo Mozie, actor Rakan Abdulwahid and his manager Colin Gayle who co-directed the project with Nhlakanipho Teddy Mkhize.

“I’ve always had this feeling that I was meant to visit Japan. I could never really explain it.

“Perhaps it’s because I’m not just a rapper, I’m an artist and I feel like Japan is the hub of art.

“Shout out to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to expand my knowledge and creativity as far as art, fashion and music go,” said Nasty C in a statement.

During his stay, the 23-year-old star with his new Japanese friends made seven songs in eight days.

“Japan is dope. The language barrier is not even that much of an issue. People here are kind, have good energy and they love my work,”said the Zulu Man star.

“Zulu Man in Japan” premieres on Netflix on September 25.