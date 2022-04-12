Netflix and chill with new African series 'Savage Beauty'

Award-winning actors Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe will star in an all-new African drama series coming to Netflix. “Savage Beauty”, produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, is set in the world of fashion and beauty and will offer viewers plenty of dram with secrets being revealed and revenge served hot.

The series, which is set for global release on May 12, tells the story of Zinhle Manzini, played by Rosemary Zimu, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who single-mindedly pursues revenge for a hellish crime committed by a powerful family, the Bhengus. The family matriarch and patriarch - Grace and Don Bhengu, played by Nthati Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe, who rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist, become increasingly ruthless as they try to unmask an enemy who wants to see their life’s work reduced to ashes.

The plot thickens when the truth about Don and Grace gets out. Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle, returns to seek revenge. She becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction.

But innocent people get hurt along the way, while Zinhle’s own darkness threatens to consume her. It’s up to her to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge. Other actors include Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Linda Bhengu, Angela Sithole as Thando Bhengu, Jesse Suntele as Phila Bhengu, Oros Mampofu as Ndu Bhengu, Mpho Sebeng as Bonga Selepe, Slindile Nodangala as Gogo Simphiwe and John Ncamane as Calvin ‘Kolobe’ Mamabolo. Making special cameo appearances are Terry Pheto, Sarah Langa, Lasizwe, Trevor Stuurman, Loyiso Gola, Thando Hopa and Kefilwe Mabote.