Netflix buys 'Knives Out' rights for over R5.8 billion

'Knives Out' looks set to get two sequels on Netflix as it has been reported that the streaming giant splashed out R5.8 billion on the rights to the two films.

Director Rian Johnson previously teased the second film in 2019, when the first motion picture was released, and now, Deadline reports that the streaming giant beat Apple and Amazon to buy the rights to the two sequels for upwards of $400 million.

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the whodunnit franchise, who will have a brand new mystery to solve.

The first movie's plot centred on the detective (Craig) sent to investigate the murder of a renowned crime novelist and featured an all-star ensemble cast made up of the likes of Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.

The publication also reports that Rian is aiming to start filming by the end of June in Greece and will be imminently lining up his cast.