Netflix drops energy-packed 'Jiva!' dance series trailer

A little more than a year later, streaming platform, Netflix has dropped it’s highly anticipated dance series trailer for Jiva! – one of the hottest dance series set in South Africa.

The movie boasts an all African cast, including “The Queen” actress, Candice Modiselle, and pan-African choreographer, Sne Mbatha, who makes her acting debut.

“Jiva!” makes its Netflix debut on June 24.

The series zones in on actress Noxolo Dlamini from Isibaya, who has bagged the lead role as Ntombi.

The fun and energy-packed drama series will follow the talented street dancer, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a rocky love life, realises that her dance moves could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in uMlazi, Durban.

Ntombi wants to ditch her job, fetch her nice life and get out of her rut and into the spotlight.

On her journey to get there, she forms a dance group called the “Trollies”, made up of her and three other very different but very talented women, Vuyiswa, Zinhle and Lady E.

Choreographed by Bontle Modiselle and Tom London, the series features a wide range of dance styles from Mzansi, all coming together to create a colourful ode to South African dance culture.

The series is a nonstop feast for the eyes, featuring dazzling creations from MaXhosa, Hamethop, Imprint, Siko Republik and Africa Your Time is Now.

At the helm of the production is award-winning creator and showrunner, Busisiwe Ntintili, of The Ntintili Factory, working closely by her side is award-winning director Mandla Dube, who is known for his work in “Kalushi”, and directors Scottnes L Smith, Mandla Dube and Busisiwe Ntintili.

Others in the cast include Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo.

Sne Mbatha wrote on Instagram: “I’ve waited an entire year and a half to announce this! 😭 my eyes are filled with tears, heart in overwhelming disbelief and excitement as I type this so I won’t really make sense!!!

“Mommy this is for us!! 😭😍♥️ Never in my wildest dream did I think my first acting debut would be on a global platform @netflix @netflixsa alongside some of SA’s phenomenal talent @candicemodiselle @noxi_dla @stella_dlangz @zazi.kunene 😍😍

“Mama Ship @busisiwentintili you genius/ passionate and unstoppable ball of fire!! Ma’am I can’t thank you enough for believing in me!! For being my ear, shoulder and guide!! Thank you for putting SA dance here!!

“I am so excited for you guys to see the show!!! Aaaaaah I’m really screaming okes!!! 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️.”

