Oh baby, The Kandasamys are back for a fourth instalment and, as expected, it’s a bumpy ride

Mzansi’s favourite dysfunctional family, The Kandasamys, are returning for a fourth instalment, which is currently in production. Netflix confirmed the news in a press statement on Monday. This time, the journey is a bumpy one, literally and figuratively.

If you haven’t watched this film franchise, which debuted on the big screen as “Keeping up with the Kandasamys” in 2017, let me fill you in. It centres on two Indian families, who happen to live next to each other. Jennifer (played by “Imbewu’s Jailoshini Naidoo) and Shanti (Maeshni Naicker) used to be best friends. But after a falling out over a guy, their relationship soured. this put huge pressure on their kids, Jennifer’s daughter Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal,) and Shanti’s son Prishen (Madhushan Singh), who fall in love and decide to tie the knot.

But the friction between the mothers, who end up conspiring to keep them apart, heightens, threatening Jodi and Prishen’s relationship. Thankfully, Aya’s (Marriam Bassa) intervention - amid plenty of sarcasm - offsets the tension. And all Jennifer and Shanti’s hapless husbands, Elvis (Koobeshan Naidoo) and Preggie (originally played by Rajesh Gopie with Yugan Naidoo taking over from the second movie), respectively, are able to do is commiserate with one another.

The second movie, “Kandasamys: The Wedding”, focused on the drama around Jennifer and Shanti’s vision for the wedding. Mishqah Parthiephal and Madhushan Singh in a scene from Kandasamys: The Wedding. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives The chalk-and-cheese personalities couldn’t see eye to eye on anything until it came to a boiling point for their unhappy kids. Of course, it ended well until the next hiccup in “Trippin’ with the Kandasamys”, which saw Jennifer and Shanti becoming thick as thieves once again, especially when their husbands start taking them for granted when all they want is some “quality time”.

Meanwhile, the newlywed Jodi and Prishen are grappling with some challenges in falling pregnant. Of course, Aya is a breath of fresh air with her nonchalant attitude and lack of filter. In thIS fourth offering, our favourite mothers-in-law are bursting with pride to learn that they are going to be grandmothers. But Aya will find her way to shine as the great-grandmother.