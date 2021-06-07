Omar Sy steals the show with payback on his mind in part two of 'Lupin'

While we are on the subject of favourite shows returning, the second part of the French thriller, “Lupin”, drops on Friday June 11.

In this pioneering era of TV series, heroes are no longer squeaky-clean role models. Not at all.

The protagonists of today, like Lucifer Morningstar, are dealing with personal demons. They are victims of circumstance and heroes for the decisions they make.

Omar Sy, who I like to call the French version of Idris Elba, reprises his role as Assane Diop.

If you missed the series, here’s a quick recap.

As a young boy, he was dealt a heavy blow when the affluent employer of his immigrant father framed him for theft.

Unable to live with the shame, his father ends up killing himself behind bars.

Assane Diop (Omar Sy) with his son Raoul’s (Etan Simon). Picture: Netflix

Orphaned as a young boy, Assane became even more enamoured with the adventures of gentleman thief named Arsène Lupin from a book his father had given him.

As an adult, he is a criminal maven, relieving the wealthy of their valuables with his cunning plans and foolproof disguises.

But he is working towards a goal - clearing his father’s name and, in so doing, exacting his revenge.

Part two picks up from the aftermath of his son Raoul (Etan Simon) getting kidnapped.

That hits close to him and triggers a rage in him.

Let’s just say, despite the craziness of his dangerous line of work often spilling over into his personal life, he is fiercely protective of his son in a Liam Neeson-esque way.

As always, he is helped by Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy), his childhood friend who works as a jeweller.

You definitely want to tune in for this one.

The second part of “Lupin” drops on Netflix on Friday, June 11.