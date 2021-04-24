Quadruple amputee inspires others in 'The Shan Show'

Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has launched an inspiring new online talk show aimed to inspire others through sharing her life experiences.

“The Shan Show”, filmed by Alfacam and Blade Studios, who are also responsible for shows like “Survivor SA” and “The Voice SA”, will feature the 34-year old mother talking about how a mongoose bite led to her entire life being turned upside down.

From loosing her hands, legs, nose and upper jaw, to having 60 surgeries thereafter, but still fighting to survive for the sake of her daughter, Shan’s story is motivating and will move viewers.

After all of Shan’s trauma and tragedy, She is still incredibly positive and believes that “can’t” isn’t a word.

In the creation of “The Shan Show” she wants to share her story, and build a platform where people can share their incredible stories, motivate and inspire other people.

She also wishes to raise money for a much need surgery that could help her walk again.

Shan will interview incredible and positive people, who like herself have overcome trauma and hardship.

In the first episode Costa Carastavrakis, a man who went from being addicted to crystal meth to a successful author, comedian, actor, and motivational speaker will chat to Shan about how he overcame his adversities.

Following episodes will include Shannon Martins, an incredible swimmer who lost a leg at 2 years old, Megan Hunter, a rare disease survivor and ambassador for Rare Disease SA, Doug Anderson, a “Radio Man” who has had 49 surgeries due to spina bifida and started his own campaign “Me and My Scars”, Zola Brunner, a media queen who kicks lupus’ butt every day, and Natalie Nicholson, a fighter of the wounds you can’t see on the outside – mental health.

Learn more about Shan here:

Watch episode one here: