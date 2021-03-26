'Real Housewives of Durban' is an explosion you want to be a part of

In the world of “Real Housewives”, there are franchises who deliver on their first season and then there are those who deliver drama like the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa. One such franchise that has brought all the fire is the very new “Real Housewives of Durban”. Since its premiere episode nine weeks ago, the ladies of Africa’s playground have not missed a beat. From fashion, drama, shade, the unnecessary events and social gatherings and everything in between, they have brought it. The show stars Sorisha Naidoo, Kgomotso Ndungane, Ayanda Ncwane, Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Chonco, Anne-Tonni Lodick-Mthembu and Nonku Williams.

Now that we are halfway through the first season of the show, which has already broken Showmax records and trends every Friday because viewers can’t get enough of it, it is safe to say that the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” can step aside.

While we love Christall Kay and her City of Gold gang, the Durban ladies actually deliver a better show.

Now that could be the production company behind it, Let It Rain Films, or it could just be the cast. We think the latter.

Storylines have been consistent on this franchise and unlike with others, they are not dragged out.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, we are looking at you.

So far we saw Ayanda meet Nonku, who she had heard of but never met.

Ayanda heard of Nonku because she fell pregnant by Ayanda’s late husband when the couple separated.

’Now here they are, on a reality show together. You might be thinking, ’Love & Hip Hop come and fetch your cast’ but nothing about their interactions have been unbecoming.

Nine episodes in, fans have also established who their favourites are. Sorisha is loved by everyone and rightfully so – she is the friend everyone needs. If social media is anything to go by, Annie and Kgomotso are the least favourites, with many labelling them as mean girls and many calling Kgomotso rude.

Viewers can’t get enough of Laconco and how effortlessly she speaks isiZulu. Even the friends of the show like Mabusi are adding fireworks.

With the drama that has already been served, things can only get better.

“Real Housewives of Durban” is available on Showmax.