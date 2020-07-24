SA author Lauren Beukes on top of the world as she announces Elisabeth Moss to star in ’Shining Girls’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Elisabeth Moss has been confirmed as the lead in Apple’s thriller, Shining Girls,”= based on South African author Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls. Moss will play a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Silka Luisa is behind the adaptation and serves as an executive producer scriptwriter and showrunner. The show is also executive produced by Academy-award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Davisson. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga are also on the executive producer credits. The Shining Girls centres on a depression-era drifter, who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.

Unlike her previous novels, which are set in South Africa, The Shining Girls takes place in Chicago. Beukes said she felt South Africa would not be a suitable setting because "then it would become an apartheid story".

She added that race issues frequently appear in her work, but "apartheid would have overwhelmed everything“ she wanted to do with the novel.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Beukes shared the exciting news, she wrote: “YOU GUYS! This news I have been sitting on for aaages just dropped and I am SO EXCITED.

YOU GUYS! This news I have been sitting on for aaages just dropped and I am SO EXCITED. https://t.co/zMGesTpHmg — Lauren Beukes (@laurenbeukes) July 23, 2020

Below are some of the Twitter reactions as fans around the world celebrate Beukes’s great milestone.

“Well, you took your fu**ng time...fu**ng brilliant. Look forward to many more adaptations of LB works,” commented Joel Wynne.

Well you took your fucking time! 😂😂😂 fucking brilliant. Look forward to many more adaptations of LB works. — JoelWynne (@JoelWynne) July 23, 2020

“Congratulations, Lauren,” wrote Mandla Langa.

Congratulations, Lauren. — Mandla Langa (@mandla_langa) July 24, 2020

Wow. This is wonderful news. Well deserved congratulations” said Adrian Coagula.

Wow. This is wonderful news. Well deserved congratulations pic.twitter.com/dltHcW2SkI — Adrian (@adriancoagula) July 23, 2020

Her novels have been published in 24 countries and is being adapted for film and television across the globe.