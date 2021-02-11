SA gay romcom 'No Hiding Here' premiering on Showmax

“No Hiding Here” is a gay romcom set in a small South African town, where a beloved drama teacher accidentally plays gay porn over the biggest school event of the year.

This forces him, and the event’s guest and featured artist – a closeted big city celebrity – into hiding from the outraged community.

Off to a rough start, the two are propelled out of their ‘normal lives’ for an unpredictable weekend at the teacher’s house, hiding from their problems, from themselves, and from an outraged community on the hunt for answers to the tantalising scandal.

'No Hiding Here'. Picture: Showmax

Sharing the news on Facebook, one of the actors Loren Loubser said: “A new romcom is coming to Showmax on the 18th or February! It’s queer, it’s fun, it’s filled with love by the cast, creators & crew.

“Support it and remember love is love so you don’t need to hide from anyone! Written & Directed by Gabe Gabriel. #MonthOfLove M-Net #noHidingHere #Mnet #showmax”