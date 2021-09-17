'Sex Education' season three is here and it’s one for books

The new season of “Sex Education” is here and it’s one for books. We pick up with our favourite students from Moordale Secondary School, in a new year, following school holidays, with many of our main cast in different stages, following the dramatic end of season two.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are official, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new head teacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence Going into the new season of “Sex Education”, it had a lot to live up to. The show has been groundbreaking for its frankness around sex, across various sexual orientations, and being a conversation starter when it comes to how they approach the taboo subject in a teenage setting. And season three is no different.

While sex positivity is still the cornerstone of the show, it shifts the focus onto giving all of our main characters a story arc and depth, as the season progresses. But I’m sure what most viewers want to know about is Eric and Adam’s relationship. I’m happy to report that there is a satisfying resolution to their relationship, that addresses many of the issues raised by viewers, regarding how Eric ended things with Rahim (Sami Outalbali) for Adam.

Another huge storyline is the introduction of Cal Bowman (Dua Saleh), who is non-binary (enby) and how they navigate a school system that exists within the gender binary. Their journey on the show is quite amazing, since it also shows relationship dynamics when it comes to a situation with a cisgender heterosexual character, and exploring how both of them navigate it. At this stage, Otis really has no other choice to become a psychologist because even through the mess of his own sex and love life, throughout the season he’s really the one character that’s able to move progress along character development, for the rest of the cast, along in an organic manner.

The season also focuses a lot on validation. Not only with our characters – concerning sex and their gender identities – but in them as people and embracing what some might consider as weird or strange. Many of the characters find the essence of their true selves by the conclusion of the season.