Shona Ferguson’s 'Kings of Joburg' scoops top international awards

The Netflix original drama series “Kings of Joburg '' won three international awards at this year’s Hollywood and African Prestigious (HAPA) Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ferguson, was honoured with the coveted title of ’Best Lead In a TV Series’ while Cindy Mahlangu received the’ Best Supporting Actress’ accolade, and the show itself was crowned the Best Series in Africa.

During his acceptance speech, the executive producer of the show Samad Davis, hailed Ferguson for creating a masterpiece insaid “Kings of Joburg.” He said: “The entire South Africa and Botswana have been on standby to support Shona Ferguson for this nomination and thank God we won.” “This is for you South Africa and Botswana! Stand up and be Proud! @ferguson_films @connie_ferguson @cindy_thando and the other amazingly talented actors from South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria and the U.S. salute to our amazing crew!!! Salute!,” he said.

Davis attributed the success of 'Kings of Joburg' to, "hard work, dedication, executing the vision, working with the right people...people with integrity." "There are three awards that I'm pointing at, in LA for content that was produced in South Africa, it doesn't get better than that," said Davis. Following the big announcement, Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to honour her late husband. In a moving tribute, Connie said she was proud that Shona "continues to inspire beyond the grave!"

She wrote: “I am beyond elated for this win!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Your passion, your drive, your creative genius and your undeniable talent went unrecognised for the longest time, but that never discouraged nor deterred you from your plans and vision for Ferguson Films. She added: “To say I’m proud of my husband would be the biggest understatement! This guy! This guy!😍 Not only was he the biggest dreamer but also the hardest worker in the room! Boss extraordinaire! “With the brightest smile and heartiest laughter! Sorely missed but fondly remembered by all! Congratulations Hubby!🎉🎉🎈🎉🎊🎈

“We receive this in your honour!🙏🏾 May the memory of you never fade in people’s minds and hearts!🙏🏾 |You are loved by many, and remembered for how you touched people’s lives and the difference you made to them! “You continue to inspire beyond the grave! You truly are one of a kind! Chosen to defy death!”

In another post Connie thanked Davis for receiving the awards on behalf of the Ferguson Films. She also thanked her team for their hard work and dedication. "These are major wins for all of us! I am so proud of this show and the hard work and passion that went into creating and making it!," she said.