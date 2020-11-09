Showmax adds option to stream without subscription

Showmax has introduced a subscription-free streaming service in South Africa. Showmax Free features a hand-picked content slate that gives customers an opportunity to sample some of Showmax’s award-winning entertainment. At launch, titles on the service include local movies, series and sports shows. Users will be able to stream movies and binge-watch the first few episodes of available series for free. Expect early episodes and some full seasons of many of South Africa’s most-loved series, including telenovelas like International Emmy nominee “The River”; “Gomora”, recently named Most Popular Soapie at the 2020 Royalty Soapie Awards; record-breaking reality shows like the Showmax Originals “Somizi & Mohale: The Union” and “Life With Kelly Khumalo”; Lokshin Bioskop movies and SAFTA-winning classics like the drama “Lockdown”, the comedy series “Hotel”, the action-packed “iNumber Number” and much more. Users of Showmax’s subscription-free offering will see adverts during playback and be prompted to upgrade to Showmax paid plans.

Customers will be able to easily upgrade to the full ad-free Showmax entertainment catalogue to access complete seasons of the latest local and international series, blockbuster movies and kids’ content.

For live sport, users will need to subscribe to Showmax Pro.

“Ad-supported streaming services are a growing trend internationally. The great thing about this is you don’t need a credit card, or to make any payment; you can literally try before you subscribe.

“We’re proud to have an extensive collection of the continent’s most-loved original African content to share with our customers and introduce them to the world of streaming on Showmax,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group.

No account is needed to stream the ad-supported service, which is currently only available in South Africa.

“Ad-supported Showmax features a limited content slate and doesn’t include all the functionality available with a paying subscription, like downloads and watchlists. It’s currently available on web, Android and iOS apps.

Users will need internet access to use the service.