Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Showmax confirms cyber attack compromised subscribers’ details

HACKED. Approximately 27 000 subscribers were allegedly affected by the security breach. Picture: B_A from Pixabay

Published 2h ago

Streaming service Showmax has recently been targeted by hackers, who then published the subscribers’ login credentials on a fake website.

According to numerous reports, 27 000 subscribers were affected by the security breach.

IOL Entertainment requested confirmation of the number of clients whose accounts were hacked, however, a Showmax publicist was unable to verify this information.

The company recently released a statement on its website, stating that the clients’ details were compromised; however, the data was “not stolen” from Showmax. The company suggests that the hackers may have obtained the login credentials from other sources.

“We can confirm this because the majority of the information contained was inaccurate and had no links to our customer base. However, the credentials appear to have been procured by malicious actors and placed on a hacker forum,” it said.

Showmax said the exposed data included customers emails and passwords.

“However, customer financial information remains secure. The affected data is no longer available online, and all impacted customers have been notified and advised to reset their passwords,” it said.

In its statement, Showmax, insisted that there was no security breach of Showmax’s databases.

“Protecting the security and privacy of our customers is our top priority. We want to emphasise that this was an external incident and that there was no breach of Showmax’s databases.

“We strictly adhere to privacy regulations and are committed to improving our security measures to protect our customers’ valuable information.”

The company also reassured its clients that various measures have been put in place to ensure the “continued safety” of its subscribers’ details.

"Rest assured that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of your data. We will keep you updated on any developments,“ it said.

Showmax

Kedibone Modise
