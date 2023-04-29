Sima Aunty’s 2.0 makeover is as eye-catching as the drama of the singles looking for love in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3

Okay, I have to admit, I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with “Indian Matchmaking”. During the Covid-19 hard lockdown of 2020, this show wooed me out of a melancholy state. In fact, I think it did that for most streamers around the globe.

Everyone lapped up the cultural idiosyncrasies of finding the one in the modern-day world of dating. Of course, the hook of the series has - and continues to be - Sima Taparia, aka Sima Aunty. This jet-setting matchmaker juggles a large number of clients in India and abroad. And they come with a list of checkboxes, which doesn’t make Sima Aunty’s job easy.

But, bless her, she tries with her list of potential matches for her professional clients. Of course, she advises them to be a little flexible with their requirements. A lot of her clients ask for a partner from a similar religion. And this is often to ensure their parents approve. The next requirement is the height, look, personality (a good sense of humour is often required) and, of course, the crucial ingredient: chemistry. Sadly, the latter is often lacking on most of the dates. On paper, though, they often seem like a dream.

Such are the trials and tribulations of dating in today’s world. The first season was a bonafide hit. This is despite the criticism of the series for its perpetuation of colourism, body-shaming and sexism. Season 2, for me, was disappointing. I felt like what made the show unique was, culturally, diluted. Sima Aunty was turned into a politically-correct puppet.

And so the clients that didn’t find a match in season one returned along with new faces to have their single status nullified. Since the show is also very character-driven, 30-something lawyer Aparna Shewakramani had Sima Aunty and viewers tearing their hair out in frustration. She took picky to preposterous level. Fortunately, we were spared Aparna’s drama in season 3, which I was relieved about.

Once again, the matchmaking is hit-and-miss. In some cases, more like a hit-and-run. But it is entertaining, all the same. Fortunately for Sima Aunty, Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah are still going strong. Both of them are hopelessly in love, so much so that Aashay invites Viral to meet his parents in India. Pity the only jewellery shopping they did was for an expensive bracelet.

Fans of the show will remember model Rushali Rai, who was set up as a potential match for Pradhyuman Maloo in season one. He has since tied the knot. But this self-confessed Mummy’s girl is ready to settle down and seeks out Sima Aunty’s help. However, she wants to marry someone who doesn’t live too far from her parents. Oh, and he must have a love for poetry, too. I did roll my eye a few times during her scenes. Another hard-to-please client this season is Priya Ashra. A divorced private chef, she wants to start over. But with her guard up, it wasn’t easy for Bobby Seagull to impress her and she eventually friend-zoned him.

Vimal “Vim” Kansara ended up getting her attention but she then found the attention a bit too overwhelming and was ready to run. Arti Lalvani and Jamal Ahmed in Indian Matchmaking. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 My favourite is Arti Lalvani from Miami. Despite being unlucky with Sima Aunty’s matches, she went the dating app route and got lucky. She matched with Jamal Ahmed, who isn’t her ideal match from a religious perspective, but when it comes to looks and personality, they match perfectly.

And he swept her off her feet when he agreed to a first date at Costco. The other hopeful on the show is Vikash Mishra, a happy-go-lucky doctor who just can’t seem to find the perfect wife. Perhaps season 4, if there is one, will prove to be lucky for him.