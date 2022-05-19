Sir Elton John documentary heading to Disney+

Sir Elton John's extraordinary life and career will be documented in an upcoming Disney+ documentary. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend” will feature never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews.

Story continues below Advertisement

It will be released as the 75-year-old music legend wraps the North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20. RJ Cutler, who recently helmed the Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” for Disney, is directing, while the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker's husband, David Furnish, is producing. Cutler said: “What a thrill and an honour it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists.

“As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.” Although there is no release date yet, the documentary will have a theatrical release before heading to Disney+. Bob Chapek, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, commented: “There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture — he’s simply unrivalled.

Story continues below Advertisement